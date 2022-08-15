Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 15.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 88,198 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 125,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,849,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.