Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,209,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,742,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.51. 195,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

