Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $167.88. 13,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

