Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $142.77. 46,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,400. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

