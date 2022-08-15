Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Down to $13.59

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $12.80. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 2,510 shares.
VRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
