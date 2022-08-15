Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,385 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.98 and a 200 day moving average of $263.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $301.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

