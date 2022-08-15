Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $304.80

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $304.80 and last traded at $304.44, with a volume of 40028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

