Viberate Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $511,787.00 (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $511,787.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

