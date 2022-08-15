Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.69. Vista Energy shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 2,617 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vista Energy from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $788.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.63. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $294.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Featured Articles

