Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Vita Coco stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $729.42 million and a P/E ratio of 54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vita Coco by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vita Coco (COCO)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.