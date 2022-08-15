Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vita Coco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $729.42 million and a P/E ratio of 54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vita Coco by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vita Coco by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

