Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 6.7%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 9,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 336,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $856.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

