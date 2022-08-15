Vox.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $112,529.82 and $119.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00005492 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036722 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 121,851 coins and its circulating supply is 84,840 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.