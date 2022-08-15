Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.95. 144,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,438. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.