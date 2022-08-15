Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $908,879.44 and $371,837.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013707 BTC.
About Wall Street Games
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
