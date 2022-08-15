Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $1,729,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $132.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $363.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

