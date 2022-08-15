Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Update

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of WARR stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Technologies Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,159,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,477 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Profile

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the environmental services sector.

