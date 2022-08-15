Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after acquiring an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,482,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 194,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE BAX opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.