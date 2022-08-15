Wealth Alliance Buys 118 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $163.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

