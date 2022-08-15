Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 15,868 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,868 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $54.29 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

