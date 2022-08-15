Wealth Alliance Has $1.14 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $526.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.38, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

