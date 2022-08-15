Wealth Alliance Has $812,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $238.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.20. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.