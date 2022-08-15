Wealth Alliance Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of O stock opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

