Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 684.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after buying an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,625,000 after buying an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,439,000 after buying an additional 164,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.82. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

