Weibo’s (WB) “Negative” Rating Reiterated at OTR Global

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reissued by investment analysts at OTR Global in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,891. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. Weibo has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after buying an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,931,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,067,000 after buying an additional 238,209 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

