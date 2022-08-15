WELL Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $465,088.00 (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, WELL has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $465,088.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00065552 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WELL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

