Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $332.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

