Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,378,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises about 4.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,433,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,690,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.37. The company had a trading volume of 511,587 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.89. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

