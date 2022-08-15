Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,622 shares of company stock valued at $28,473,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $356.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $308.97 and a 200 day moving average of $323.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

