Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 471.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $390.12. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,440. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

