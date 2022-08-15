Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 487,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $355,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 656,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.25. 9,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,382. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $88.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

