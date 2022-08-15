Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

