Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.74% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

