Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 259 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,593. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $326.70 and a 12-month high of $559.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

