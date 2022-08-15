Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 332 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. 33,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

