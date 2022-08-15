Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $449.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,865. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.16. The company has a market cap of $210.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

