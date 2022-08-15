Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.96.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

