Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.40 on Monday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

