WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

WestRock Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth $337,501,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $62,641,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

