Westshore Wealth LLC Buys 129 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

NYSE V traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.