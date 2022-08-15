Westshore Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.48. 11,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

