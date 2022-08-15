Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

EW stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $105.05. 26,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock worth $7,656,531. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

