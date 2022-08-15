Westshore Wealth LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,292.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $108.85. 46,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,839,431. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.