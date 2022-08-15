Westshore Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after buying an additional 7,008,579 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. 162,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,086,678. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

