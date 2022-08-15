WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Shares Down 15.8%

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 33,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

WeTrade Group Stock Down 13.0 %

WeTrade Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Featured Stories

