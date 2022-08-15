Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of UP stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Wheels Up Experience has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

