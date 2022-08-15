Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,367,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,881,000 after acquiring an additional 59,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 41,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 290,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,086,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.