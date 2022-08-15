Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys 42,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $106,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,640,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.