Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.51. 195,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

