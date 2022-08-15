Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $131.54.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.