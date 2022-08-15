Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,541,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,540,000 after buying an additional 281,075 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 517,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 165,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 355,158 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 377,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 166,925 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PREF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.23. 38,835 shares of the company traded hands. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.